Nkana coach Ian Bakala says sticking to the game plan was crucial when his side stunned Zanaco 1-0 away in Lusaka on Saturday.

Royd Katuta scored the first half goal as Nkana picked up their fourth win of the FAZ Super Division season.

The win pushed the Wusakile club one place up to number 16 on 16 points from 17 matches played.

Bakala said his players followed the game plan and showed the desire to win earlier in training

“Today we came for a win despite coming from a loss. I think today the players followed instructions,” he said.

“It all started in training, I think we were heartbroken after losing the last game to Kabwe Warriors at home,” Bakala said.

Bakala is positive Nkana will catch up in the second half of the season as they push for survival.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 17

Sunday, 24 December 2023

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-0 Forest Rangers

Kabwe Warriors 0-0 FC MUZA

Saturday, 23 December 2023

Green Buffaloes 2-0 Trident

ZANACO 0-1 Nkana

Power Dynamos 1-1 NAPSA Stars

ZESCO United 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Green Eagles 0-1 Nkwazi

Konkola Blades 1-1 Prison Leopards