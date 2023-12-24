Nkana coach Ian Bakala says sticking to the game plan was crucial when his side stunned Zanaco 1-0 away in Lusaka on Saturday.
Royd Katuta scored the first half goal as Nkana picked up their fourth win of the FAZ Super Division season.
The win pushed the Wusakile club one place up to number 16 on 16 points from 17 matches played.
Bakala said his players followed the game plan and showed the desire to win earlier in training
“Today we came for a win despite coming from a loss. I think today the players followed instructions,” he said.
“It all started in training, I think we were heartbroken after losing the last game to Kabwe Warriors at home,” Bakala said.
Bakala is positive Nkana will catch up in the second half of the season as they push for survival.
FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 17
Sunday, 24 December 2023
Kansanshi Dynamos 0-0 Forest Rangers
Kabwe Warriors 0-0 FC MUZA
Saturday, 23 December 2023
Green Buffaloes 2-0 Trident
ZANACO 0-1 Nkana
Power Dynamos 1-1 NAPSA Stars
ZESCO United 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers
Green Eagles 0-1 Nkwazi
Konkola Blades 1-1 Prison Leopards