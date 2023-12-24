Two individuals, Mary Katongo (56) and Dismas Mulobela (67), found themselves before the Luwingu Subordinate Court on a charge of trespassing into a graveyard, a violation of Zambia’s penal code. The accused allegedly performed rituals at the burial site, even claiming to have raised a person who had passed away 15 months ago.

The proceedings, presided over by Magistrate Maybin Kapaya, unfolded on December 22, where the duo faced accusations of criminal trespass under section 130 of the penal code chapter 87.

The bizarre incident came to light when three young boys, out hunting for wild rodents known locally as “bakateka,” stumbled upon Katongo and Mulobela engaged in mysterious activities at the graveyard. According to witness Maggie Musonda, the boys reported that the accused had exhumed Musonda’s late grandfather and purportedly resurrected him.

Musonda, after consulting with a local pastor and Chief Tungati, reported the matter to the authorities. Chief Tungati, in an effort to ward off potential demonic attacks on the young witnesses, reportedly ordered the accused to administer traditional medicine to the boys.

Agnes Chomba, another witness, corroborated the story, stating that her son had reported seeing Katongo and Mulobela conducting rituals at the graveyard. The witnesses testified before the court, describing the surreal scene where the accused allegedly raised the deceased man from the grave.

During cross-examination, Katongo and Mulobela failed to challenge the minors’ accounts effectively, leaving the court to adjourn the proceedings to December 26, 2023, for the commencement of the defense. The accused are currently on police bond.

The Luwingu community awaits further developments in this mystifying case, as the accused prepare to present their side of the story in the upcoming court session.