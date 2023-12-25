Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the public service in the region throughout the year 2023. Speaking at an end-of-year closure meeting with heads of departments in Chongwe district, Mr. Kamalata highlighted several positive strides made by the public service, including achieving a zero audit query status and securing the second-best position in high levels of integrity.

Mr. Kamalata commended the civil servants for their dedication and emphasized that these achievements should serve as motivation to work even harder in the upcoming year. He also announced that the 2024 budgetary allocation for the province has been fully funded by the government, ensuring adequate resources for future initiatives.

While praising the overall performance, Mr. Kamalata expressed concern about the negative work attitudes of some heads of departments. He noted instances of officers reporting late for work and leaving as early as 15:00 hours, emphasizing the need for a more committed and professional approach to work.

“Some of you have a laissez-faire attitude towards work. You want to come for work and knock off at any time you feel like. Some of you have even given each other days in the week to come for work, which is not good at all,” Mr. Kamalata stated.

He urged heads of departments to take their responsibilities seriously and pledged that unprofessionalism would not be tolerated within the civil service in the province. Mr. Kamalata also cautioned civil servants against using political influence to seek promotions and transfers, describing such actions as acts of indiscipline.

Additionally, the Permanent Secretary emphasized the importance of following the right channels of communication when addressing grievances and encouraged civil servants to take care of themselves during the festive season.

Responding on behalf of the heads of departments in the district, Chongwe District Administrative Officer, Kelvin Ndandanda, thanked Mr. Kamalata for his attention to the achievements and concerns of all departments. Mr. Ndandanda acknowledged that challenges in human resources and transportation persist but expressed confidence in Mr. Kamalata’s commitment to addressing these issues adequately.

“Issues of human resource and transport are very critical in the district, but we trust that you will adequately address them,” said Mr. Ndandanda.