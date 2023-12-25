President Hakainde Hichilema has commended health personal in the country for their unweaving dedication of taking care of the sick people in the country.

President Hichilema says the health personnel have exhibited hard work despite the facing challenges such as infrastructure among others.

Mr. Hichilema adds that care givers should be celebrated and be encouraged to continue working hard as government is doing everything possible to improve their working environment.

The Head of State said this today when he presented 127 baby hampers to mothers at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) which has recorded 8 Christmas babies.

“ The D block here is smaller than the numbers of babies. And as government we will ensure that we take care of the challenges faced in the health sector”, President Hichilema stated.

And the Head of State has empathised with families that have lost their beloved ones due to cholera saying the development underscores government ‘s commitment to continue investing in all diseases including cholera.

As a Cholera champion, the Head of State has been advocating and lobbing that Zambia must be the location for the production of Cholera vaccines.

He noted that this will also make the country to be suppler of the Cholera vaccine in the southern region.

“ We have been advocating for clean water supply and sanitation and also vaccines. We are working with our friends outside who have the technology and are producing Cholera vaccines to help Zambia to also be the location of the production of cholera vaccines and we are making headway,” the head of state noted.

Positive discrimination will be applied once the vision is realized , he said adding that the local people will be the first priority.