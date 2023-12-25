The Lions Club of Woodlands in Lusaka District has donated assorted items worth K18000 as a Christmas gift for the children to Mariann Shrine Orphanage Home of Joy in Lusaka.

Lions Club of Woodlands President, Joseph Chapeshamano says the donation comes with the combined support of other Lion Clubs within Lusaka and Chongwe district as well as the financial support from Consolidated Gold Mine.

Lion Chapeshamano confirmed that his club received financial assistance of over K6000 from Consolidated Gold Mine which was meant for the purchase of school pre-requisites for the children.

“We would like to appreciate the mining company that partnered with the Lions Club of Woodlands for this unwavering support and we believe and hope that they will continue collaborating with us for bigger events of this nature,” Mr. Chapeshamano said.

He also paid homage to various Lions Clubs within Lusaka Province that contributed immensely to the successful implementation and hosting of the Christmas event at Mariann Shrine Orphanage Home of Joy.

And Mariann Shrine Orphanage Home of Joy Director, Theresa Kulandai, thanked the Lions Club of Woodlands for this memorable that has put a smile on the children’s faces.

“The orphanage currently has 35 girls aged between 5 and 17 years who are currently under our care and this gesture of buying them school prerequisites and food stuffs will definitely go a long way in their lives,” Sister Kulandai said.