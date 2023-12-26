Chipolopolo have secured an international friendly match against Cameroon as they prepare for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has confirmed that the friendly match against Cameroon will be played on January 9.

Avram Grant’s provisional squad is entering a local camp in Lusaka this week before heading to the Middle East.

The team is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia on January 1.

“The technical bench has rolled out a preparatory program that will see the team head to Saudi Arabia for a slightly above 10-day intense training camp. We are lucky that some foreign based players will be available to join both the local and international camp as we prepare for the tournament,” Kamanga wrote in his weekly column.

“On the football side of business, we will play an international friendly match against Cameroon on January 9 and have another game lined up that we will announce in due course.”

Kamanga added:”We can only urge the fans to support the technical bench and squad in their quest to propel our team to glory.”