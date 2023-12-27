In response to recent media scrutiny surrounding purportedly malicious claims regarding a business transaction involving his private family business and an amicable business partner, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation , Hon Stanley Kakubo has tendered his resignation. He said the decision was rooted in a commitment to maintain the government’s focus on addressing societal challenges without the distraction of controversy.

The minister asserted his unwavering loyalty to His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, the Government of Zambia, and the United Party for National Development, which has endorsed him twice as a Member of Parliament. Despite relinquishing his ministerial role, he remains dedicated to serving the constituents of Kapiri Mposhi in his parliamentary capacity.

Acknowledging the support received during his tenure, the minister expressed gratitude to President Hichilema, his cabinet colleagues, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff. Hon Kakubo made a promise to elucidate the accurate context surrounding the recent developments in due course.

“In due course, we will provide the accurate context surrounding the recent developments,”he said.

In response to this, President Hakainde Hichilema accepted the resignation and recognized the commendable contributions and leadership exhibited by Hon. Kakubo MP during his term as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the New Dawn government. The President extended appreciation for Hon. Kakubo’s service in the cabinet and encouraged continued diligence in his role as a Member of Parliament for Kapiri Mposhi constituency.