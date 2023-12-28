Former President Edgar Lungu has asked the Constitutional Court to quash the Petition on his eligibility for future Presidential elections and the 2021 polls.

Mr.Lungu submitted that the Constitutional Court has no jurisdiction to preside over the petition.

He has argued that the court already presided over the same subject of the petition before the 2021 General Election.

This is according to the Affidavit in reply to the petition filed by Lusaka businessman Michelo Chizombe.

Mr. Chizombe has submitted before the Constitutional Court that the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ breached article 52 of the Constitution by accepting former President Edgar Lungu’s nomination papers in the 2021 Presidential Election.

This is according to the Petition filed in the Constitutional Court.

[ZNBC]