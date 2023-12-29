Lumwana Radiants stayed third in the FAZ National Division One campaign despite a huge win over limping Mpulungu Youths in a delayed midweek match in Mumbwa.

Lumwana on Wednesday thrashed Mpulungu 3-0 at ZAF Stadium in Mumbwa Town.

Forward Garry Mwelwa scored a brace with Abraham Kanyangala netting the other goal.

Kanyangala opened the scoring just after three minutes, while Mwelwa’s first goal on the day came after 35 minutes and completed his double on 72 minutes.

Lumwana have moved to 31 points half way into the 2023/24 season.

Mpulungu are bottom of the 18-team league with eight points from 14 matches played.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Rangers are leading the chase for promotion to the top league.

Nchanga have finished the first half of the season with a seven point gap at the top of the National Division One table.

NATIONAL DIVISION ONE TABLE (TOP 8) -WEEK 17

1. Nchanga Rangers 38 points

2. Atletico Lusaka 31 points

3. Lumwana Radiants 31

4. Indeni 26

5. City of Lusaka 25

6. Chambishi 24

7. Young Buffaloes 24

8. Kitwe United 23