The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended Kafue referee Maimba Katiti who handled last Sunday’s Super Division match between Kabwe Warriors and FC Muza.

Warriors were controversially denied a goal against Muza in the Week 17 match.

FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga said the association will be shaming and naming erring referees.

During a media interaction in Lusaka, Kamanga said FAZ had taken strong steps to reprimand erring officials.