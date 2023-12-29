FAZ Suspends Referee Katiti

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended Kafue referee Maimba Katiti who handled last Sunday’s Super Division match between Kabwe Warriors and FC Muza.

Warriors were controversially denied a goal against Muza in the Week 17 match.

FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga said the association will be shaming and naming erring referees.

During a media interaction in Lusaka, Kamanga said FAZ had taken strong steps to reprimand erring officials.

