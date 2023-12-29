In a heartwarming encounter , Health Minister Honorable Sylvia Masebo met with Annie Nakushwela, the young woman whose inspirational journey from working as a security guard to becoming a nurse has captured the nation’s admiration.

Annie’s story gained prominence a few weeks ago when she successfully graduated from nursing school, having financed her education while working as a security guard. This week marked another significant milestone in her remarkable journey as she received her official employment letter as a nurse, set to be deployed in Chirundu district.

Minister Masebo, visibly moved by Annie’s determination and success, commended her during the meeting, saying, “This young lady is an inspiration to all the young people who have a dream to become someone. Truly dreams do come true with sacrifice and hard work. Congratulations on your new job.”

Annie, who continues to work as a security guard at a named security firm in Lusaka, expressed her joy and gratitude, stating, “I had a dream, and despite the hardship, mockery, and difficulties, I stayed focused and determined. Today, my journey to that dream has hit another milestone. I am so, so happy.”

The minister congratulated Annie for her tenacity and applauded her for turning her dreams into reality. Annie Nakushwela’s journey serves as a powerful testament to the transformative potential of determination, hard work, and unwavering commitment to one’s aspirations.