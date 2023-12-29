By Benedict Tembo

ZAMBIA’S first indigenous Army Commander Kingsley Chinkuli has created a foundation to cater for the welfare of former servicemen and women.

During the launch of his book “Reigning In Chaos: Chinkuli and the genius of command,” at Arakan Barracks in Lusaka , General Chinkuli urged servicemen and women to contribute to the economic development of the country by being productive since they still possess the skills and energy.

“Therefore, today, as we launch this book, I am proud to announce equally that some proceeds from this project will go towards establishment of “The General Kingsley Chinkuli Foundation,” Gen. Chinkuli said

He said the foundation was aimed at supporting former servicemen, providing them with essential resources and fostering a sense of community among this dedicated group.

“The foundation will also actively engage in initiatives that promote awareness and understanding of the nationwide defence strategies, help preserve and share Zambia’s rich history and heritage, with a particular focus on military history and its connection to national defence and development. Therefore, part of the proceeds from this launch and the sale of the books which will be done today will go towards the foundation,” Gen. Chinkuli said.

While acknowledging the moral support and attendance of his former fellow service chiefs, Gen. Chinkuli challenged them to follow suit and put their lives and careers to paper.

“I am glad that Lt. Gen Francis Sibamba has done this already. As commander, our lives and experiences are pieces of the puzzle that when documented and shared contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the development of our defence force and the nation at large,” he said

Gen. Chinkuli commended First Quantum Minerals (FQM) for granting him access to facilities during his tenure of office as country manager and for availing the former Service League 116 hectares of land in Bwana Mkubwa area of Ndola.

“It is my expectation that the ideas in this book will stimulate debate and contribute to shaping the trajectory of Zambia’s defense, security and national development landscape,” he said.