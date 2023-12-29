Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant says Zambia should be reasonable with expectations ahead of month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Zambia kicked off preliminary preparations for the AFCON in Lusaka on Thursday.

Grant said Zambia is currently ranked third best in Group F of the Africa Cup which has Morocco, Dr Congo and Tanzania.

“You know I don’t like to set targets because you know we need to be reasonable. We were in pot three during the Africa Cup draws so it means there are two teams better than us on paper. But Ivory Coast was better than us (but we beat them). We need to be very realistic, look at the team we have and take the best from the team,” Grant told reporters.

The Israeli coach, however, highlighted that Zambia has the potential to be at the top.

“We are not in the top at the moment but it is our target to be among the top. There are issues we need to sort out on and off the pitch in order to be better. We progressed a lot in the last year but I think we can progress more as individuals and as a team,” Grant said.

The Africa Cup will be staged from January 13 to February 11 in West Africa.

This will be Chipolopolo’s first AFCON outing since 2015.