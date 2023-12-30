In a case that unfolded at the Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate Court, a 37-year-old housewife, Sabina Mulenga, has been handed a two-year prison sentence with hard labour for stabbing her husband, George Ngoma, with a knife.

Magistrate Mwila Malupande presided over the case, where Mulenga, a resident of Matilyo compound in Kapiri Mposhi, faced one count of unlawful wounding. The incident occurred on December 17, 2023, around 23:30 hours.

Mulenga admitted to the charge of unlawful wounding during the court proceedings.

The prosecution presented facts stating that Mulenga, on the fateful day around 20:00 hours, returned home intoxicated. When Ngoma inquired about her whereabouts, she responded with insults. Despite Ngoma’s attempts to ignore the situation, Mulenga continued the verbal assault.

Later that night, around 23:30 hours, Ngoma confronted Mulenga, leading to a heated exchange. In the course of the argument, Mulenga produced a knife and stabbed Ngoma on the left side of his chest. Neighbours intervened and rushed Ngoma to Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital, apprehending Mulenga and turning her over to the police.

Due to the severity of Ngoma’s stab wound, he was transferred to Kabwe General Hospital for specialized medical treatment, ultimately being discharged after three days.

In her mitigation, Mulenga appealed for leniency, citing her child with Ngoma and four children from a previous marriage who would suffer if she received a custodial sentence.

However, Magistrate Malupande, in her judgment, noted Mulenga’s violent tendencies, highlighting that the outcome could have been fatal had it not been for the timely intervention of neighbours and medical treatment. To serve as a deterrent, the court imposed a 24-month prison sentence with hard labour on Mulenga.

The verdict emphasizes the seriousness with which the court addresses cases of domestic violence and unlawful acts, aiming to deter individuals from resorting to violence in conflict situations.