Today’s Scripture

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Ephesians 4:32, NIV

Don’t Bottle It Up

Friend, we’re all aware of the damage that toxic waste sites do to the soil, the water, the air, and the people nearby. Negative emotions are like that. You can’t bury the anger, the hurt, the rejection, or the betrayal inside and think it’s not going to contaminate and poison you. When you bottle up negative emotions, they never die and they always leak out and resurface. At some point that poison will contaminate not just your dreams, your attitude, and your vision, but it will poison your relationship with the people in your life. It will drain out your joy, your peace, your creativity.

The good news is that you can get that toxic waste out of you. Don’t bottle up the bitterness, the guilt, or the resentment. Let it go. You have to forgive and release the person and give what happened to you to God. It wasn’t right what they did, but you’re forgiving so you can be free. You’re letting it go so you can see beauty for the ashes. This is your time to be free.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can prevent my life from becoming a toxic waste site of negative emotions. Show me if there is anything that is causing me to be bitter or resentful, and help me to forgive any person who hurt me and to release to You what happened. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”