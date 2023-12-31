In a Saturday morning fellowship at Choma Central Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, President Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, delivered a message of encouragement to fellow Christians. The President urged congregants to remain steadfast in their Christian faith, serving as beacons of peace and promoters of love at both the family and national levels.

During the service, President Hichilema addressed the concerning trend of insults and disrespect prevalent among many young people on social media. He expressed his sadness over such behavior and called on the Church to play a crucial role in instilling good morals and a sense of hard work in all citizens.

“As Zambians, we depend on the Church to instill good morals and a sense of hard work in all citizens for the betterment of our community,” President Hichilema emphasized during the greeting session.

The President further called on Zambians to love one another and extend help when needed, fostering a sense of unity and compassion in the society. He acknowledged the pivotal role of the Church in promoting love, peace, and unity in the country.

In addition to his message, President Hichilema advised the Church to explore agricultural ventures as a means of raising funds for the completion of the Church, currently under construction. He expressed his hope that the Church would actively contribute to the well-being of the community, both spiritually and economically.