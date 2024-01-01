In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 203 new cholera cases nationwide, along with 11 reported deaths, 86 discharges, and 292 patients currently admitted. The announcement was made by the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, during a media briefing held in Lusaka.

Lusaka Province, in particular, experienced a significant surge in cases, contributing 198 of the newly reported cases. Additionally, the province recorded 76 discharges, leaving 284 patients in admission. Minister Masebo provided a breakdown of the cases within Lusaka Province, specifying that Lusaka District had 188 cases, Luangwa and Chongwe recorded zero cases, while Chilanga reported 10 cases.

The distribution of the 11 recorded deaths in Lusaka Province was outlined by Minister Masebo. Kanyama reported two deaths, including both Brought-In-Dead (BID) cases and facility deaths. Matero accounted for three BID cases, Chipata reported two BID cases, and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital recorded two facility deaths.

Minister Masebo emphasized the importance of seeking timely medical attention for individuals presenting symptoms of cholera to prevent fatalities. Urging the public to visit nearby health facilities promptly, she stressed the significance of early intervention.

Highlighting the efforts made by the Ministry of Health throughout the year, Minister Masebo mentioned interventions aimed at improving the availability and access to quality essential medicines and health facilities. She reported a notable increase in medical supply, rising from 50% in 2022 to 80% in 2023.

Furthermore, Minister Masebo provided information about ongoing infrastructure developments in the healthcare sector. The government has successfully constructed five district hospitals in Luapula, Eastern, and Copperbelt provinces. Mambwe District Hospital in Eastern Province has been completed, with the remaining four hospitals expected to finish construction early next year.