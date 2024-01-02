In his New Year address, President Hakainde Hichilema rallied Zambians to join hands in ushering in a year of hard work, economic revival, and national progress. The President, alongside fellow citizens, celebrated the advent of 2024 in rural Masuku of Choma.

During the celebration, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of individual effort in stabilizing the nation’s economy. He called on every Zambian to actively engage in agricultural activities, highlighting the significance of hard work in achieving national food security.

“There is no other way. No magic, no luck to stabilizing our individual homes and the nation without fronting hard work and production,” remarked President Hichilema, stressing the necessity for citizens to contribute to the country’s economic turnaround.

The President encouraged Zambians to produce what they can with their hands, citing examples like maize meal, while advocating for self-sufficiency in essentials like salt.

In his address, President Hichilema also lauded the success of various developmental programs, including the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF), now standing at 30.6 Kwacha. He urged eligible citizens to register as voters in the ongoing continuous voter registration process in preparation for the 2026 General Elections.

Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, who is also the Choma Central Member of Parliament, commended President Hichilema for his commitment to steering development in the country. He expressed optimism about Zambia’s path to prosperity under the credible leadership of President Hichilema.

Chief Macha of Choma echoed sentiments of peace and unity, commending President Hichilema for eliminating cadresim and urging Zambians to unite under the motto “One Zambia, One Nation.”

President Hichilema warned livestock thieves of severe consequences once apprehended and urged citizens to take advantage of the favorable business and political environment in the country.