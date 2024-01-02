In a diplomatic gesture, President Hakainde Hichilema has conveyed his sincere congratulations to President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on his resounding re-election as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Hichilema, recognizing the longstanding and amicable bilateral relations between Zambia and the DRC since their respective independence, expressed his warm wishes for the continued strengthening of ties. These relations, he noted, are deeply rooted in the shared cultures and values of the people of both nations.

In his congratulatory message, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation and collaboration between Zambia and the DRC. He extended his heartfelt wishes for the people of the DRC as they embark on a new phase of sustained development and prosperity under President Tshisekedi’s leadership.