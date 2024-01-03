In a shocking turn of events during New Year celebrations in Chilanga, Lusaka, a 40-year-old man, Lusenga Chifwembe, lost his life after being shot by a fellow partygoer. The incident occurred on January 1, 2024, around 21:30 hours at a residence in Long Ridge, Chilanga.

The Chilanga Police Station received a report from Malama Chifwembe, aged 43, the elder brother of the deceased, stating that his younger brother had been shot dead by Eric Mwambembe, aged 35. According to the police report issued by Rae Hamoonga, Police Public Relations Officer, the suspect fired shots into the air with a pistol during a family New Year party. In unclear circumstances, he then turned the weapon on Lusenga Chifwembe, leading to the fatal shooting.

Following the shooting, the suspect, Eric Mwambembe, reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle. However, realizing the gravity of his actions, he voluntarily surrendered himself and the firearm (a pistol without ammunition) to the Embassy Police Post under Chawama Police Station.

Lusenga Chifwembe was immediately taken to Chilanga Clinic by relatives, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police officers rushed to the clinic, where they inspected the body, revealing a gunshot wound on the right side of the face.

The suspect, Eric Mwambembe, was subsequently transferred to Chilanga Police Station, where he is currently detained in custody. The firearm used in the shooting was seized as evidence. The crime scene was meticulously examined, and seven empty cartridges were collected and preserved for further investigation.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and the police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Rae Hamoonga assured the public that the police are committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

The community is left in shock and mourning as they grapple with the loss of a life during what was meant to be a joyous occasion.