Energy expert Borniface Zulu has advised the government to invest in the construction of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a broader initiative to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system.

Mr. Zulu highlighted the potential benefits of investing in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, emphasizing that such an investment could significantly reduce transport costs, greenhouse gas emissions, and oil imports in the country. In a statement to ZANIS in Lusaka, he underscored the importance of mobilizing adequate and sustainable financial resources to facilitate a smooth transition to electric vehicles.

“The benefits of electric vehicles in Zambia include environmental, economic, and social aspects. The adoption of electric vehicles can lead to a lower carbon footprint, reduced emissions of local pollutants, lower fuel and maintenance costs, reduced dependence on oil imports, increased energy efficiency, and potential for job creation and innovation,” explained Mr. Zulu.

He further emphasized the need for the government to foster partnerships and collaborations, invest in charging infrastructure, and develop supportive policies and regulations to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Mr. Zulu acknowledged that while there are significant opportunities for electric vehicle adoption in Zambia, including increased demand for transport services and growing renewable energy generation, challenges such as high initial costs and the establishment of charging infrastructure need to be addressed.

“The adoption of electric vehicles presents a promising option for Zambia to address its transport and energy challenges,” concluded Mr. Zulu, recognizing both the potential benefits and existing barriers that require strategic solutions for successful implementation.