Limping legendary FAZ Super Division giants Nkana have re-signed Congolese striker Idris Mbombo.

Mbombo has joined Nkana on a two-year deal after leaving Tanzanian side Azam.

This is Mbombo’s third spell at Nkana.

Nkana have further signed keeper Moonga Ndala from FC Muza, winger Austine Banda from Napsa Stars and midfielder Laurent Muma of Forest Rangers.

The four players have been unveiled at Nkana Stadium today.

Nkana are third from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table with 16 points in 18 matches.