Saturday, January 6, 2024
Subscribe
Sports

Mbombo Returns To Nkana

By sports
0
520 views

Share

Limping legendary FAZ Super Division giants Nkana have re-signed Congolese striker Idris Mbombo.

Mbombo has joined Nkana on a two-year deal after leaving Tanzanian side Azam.

This is Mbombo’s third spell at Nkana.

Nkana have further signed keeper Moonga Ndala from FC Muza, winger Austine Banda from Napsa Stars and midfielder Laurent Muma of Forest Rangers.

The four players have been unveiled at Nkana Stadium today.

Nkana are third from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table with 16 points in 18 matches.

sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com
Sports Editor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times