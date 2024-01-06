Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has announced that the process of implementing the deal between Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Vedanta Minerals is near completion.

Mine unions this week held a media briefing in Kitwe at which they expressed concern over the ‘delay’ to action the KCM-Vedanta deal.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia, National Union of Miners and Allied Workers and United Mine Workers Union warned that (KCM) risks undergoing care and maintenance following low production at its Integrated Business Units (IBUs).

Commenting on this issue, Mr. Kabuswe said the consent judgment related to the deal was scheduled to be signed Friday to pave way for the last step which is a creditor’s scheme of arrangement.

He said the Government has done its part by resolving the KCM issue that emanated from the liquidation of the mine by the PF Government.

During a media briefing today, Mr. Kabuswe brushed aside issues raised by the three mine unions.

“You as the media and through you the public is aware that all the challenges of KCM and Mopani have been resolved. Of course it is in the public domain that the Government and Vedanta Resources resolved to settle their dispute the two parties had out of court. Two day ago, I don’t know whether it was a press briefing or something by the mine unions and we saw miners clad in black t-shirts and waving placards. I was in shock and asked what was going on because as a Government we have been very open. This government has negotiated various conditions for miners; among them is the 20 percent salary increase immediately Vedanta assumes full operations of the mine (KCM). I think that we need to give each other a break as Zambians. It is important to take things in their context,” Mr. Kabuswe said.

He continued: “Right now, I want to announce to you that all the documents, all the agreements on KCM have been signed. As we are talking to you now today this morning if am not mistaken they are filling consent judgment. That consent judgment they are filling today is now to pave way for the last step which is a creditor’s scheme of arrangement. That mine was in liquidation. I wish the miners who were waving those placards could have protested when a decision to liquidate a company by a minority shareholder was being made. It was a wrong decision. It is a reason this mine is where it is. Vedanta has done its part, the Government of Zambia has done its part and ZCCM IH has done its part, now it remains for the courts to run that process of the creditors’ scheme so that we remove the provisional liquidation.”

Mr. Kabuswe urged miners and their unions to be patient over the KCM issue.

“We have done our part but we have to allow the process to run. We have done our part and there is nothing remaining. We have done all the agreements. There is no more discussion going on between Vedanta and the Government. Everything is on course. Please bashi mine and leaders of miners allow the process to run. As far as we are concerned as a government , a solution for KCM has been found and there will be no looking back. Government, Vedanta and ZCCM IH are now partners in KCM. So Abena Kopala do not listen to negative voices. Sometimes in our endeavour to do correct things we seemingly look like taking long, the reason is, if you rush you crush. That is where we are on KCM,” he concluded on the matter.