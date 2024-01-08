In a recent visit to the Mayoba Ranch in Zimba District, Southern Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema reflected on their 27-year journey with the asset. The presidential couple took a moment to appreciate the ranch’s growth since its inception, emphasizing the values of patience, hard work, and dedication that have contributed to personal, family, and national development.

The President shared the sentimental connection they hold with Mayoba Ranch, noting that they began managing the ranch as a young couple. During their visit, the First Lady actively engaged in harvesting wild okra (Delele), a tradition they have enjoyed since the ranch’s establishment.

Expressing admiration for fellow citizens who have embraced self-employment and food cultivation, President Hichilema highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for such initiatives. He urged individuals and the nation as a whole to stay focused on their goals while actively participating in constructive debates that contribute to Zambia’s economic stability.

President Hichilema conveyed a message of optimism, emphasizing that Zambia’s journey to economic stability is a gradual process that requires collective effort.