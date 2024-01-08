Minister of Health, Silvia Masebo, addressed the public on Sunday evening, urging people to refrain from unnecessary travel between towns to help curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Minister Masebo emphasized the need for citizens to avoid traveling, especially to and from Lusaka, as the capital city is considered contaminated. She shared a poignant account from a patient who had traveled from Chikumbi area in Chisamba to Chawama compound, contracting cholera during the visit.

During her visit to the Heroes Stadium treatment center, Minister Masebo received requests for increased manpower, both in nursing care and cleaning staff, to meet the growing needs of the patients. In response, she directed the deployment of 30 support staff and an additional 20 nursing staff to report to the epicenter on Monday morning.

The Heroes Stadium has been transformed into a Cholera Epicenter as an emergency measure to decongest health facilities in response to the escalating cholera cases in Lusaka. The move aims to ensure that adequate care and attention can be provided to those affected by the outbreak.

The total figure of in-patients has now reached 1059, raising concerns about the strain on healthcare resources. Minister Masebo continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to contain the spread of cholera and prevent further loss of life.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to remain vigilant, adhere to health guidelines, and report any suspected cases promptly to help mitigate the impact of the cholera outbreak.