Mongu Resident Judge John Mbuzi has called for stringent measures aimed at curbing the alarming levels of child offenders in Western Province.

And Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta appealed to all parents and guardians in the province to ensure their children are brought up uprightly.

Judge Mbuzi stated that the number of child offenders and murder cases are on the rise in the region, a scenario he said needs concerted effort from all stakeholders in the region.

He said this during official opening of 2024 criminal session under the theme “Accelerated and uncompromised justice ” held at Mongu High Court ground.

Judge Mbuzi said the opening of the criminal session allows all stakeholders to reflect on the successes and challenges encountered in the previous criminal session so that progress can be achieved as learning from the past encourages the judicial system to improve.

“Upon my arrival as Judge In – Charge of the Mongu High Court last year, I found a number of criminal cases pending trial of about three hundred cases but we managed to bring cases to one hundred and five.

Mr Mbangweta pledged that his office will work closely with all relevant security wings to ensure there is law and order in the province.