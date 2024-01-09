Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Subscribe
Headlines

President Hichilema Cuts Holiday Short to Tackle Cholera Crisis

By Chief Editor
0
105 views

Share

President Hakainde Hichilema has curtailed his holiday in Southern Province to take more direct and frontline leadership in addressing the escalating cholera outbreak.

The decision was communicated through a Facebook post, urging citizens to follow guidelines such as handwashing, boiling drinking water, thorough cooking of food, and avoiding handshakes.

President Hichilema emphasized the collective effort needed to swiftly curb the cholera situation in Zambia.

25 People have died due to cholera in the last 24hrs.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times