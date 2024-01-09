President Hakainde Hichilema has curtailed his holiday in Southern Province to take more direct and frontline leadership in addressing the escalating cholera outbreak.

The decision was communicated through a Facebook post, urging citizens to follow guidelines such as handwashing, boiling drinking water, thorough cooking of food, and avoiding handshakes.

President Hichilema emphasized the collective effort needed to swiftly curb the cholera situation in Zambia.

25 People have died due to cholera in the last 24hrs.