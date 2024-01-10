In a surprising turn of events, the Deputy Mayor of Lusaka, Ms. Ketty Nanyangwe, has publicly expressed her disapproval of the Mayor’s consent for Patriotic Front (PF) members to undertake a city cleaning initiative in the Lusaka Central Business District (CBD). Ms. Nanyangwe maintains that the proper procedures and channels were not followed in reaching this decision.

The disapproval was conveyed in response to a letter dated January 9, 2024, in which Her Worship the Mayor, Ms. Chilando Chitangala, authorized PF leadership, specifically addressed to Mr. Raphael Nakachinda, a PF member. The letter allowed PF members to participate in cleaning the city as part of efforts to curb the spread of cholera.

However, the office of the Town Clerk, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the council, rejected the PF’s offer to clean the city, citing the ongoing change of leadership within the council. Ms. Nanyangwe challenges the authority of the Mayor to give consent for such an initiative without consulting the full council.

“The Mayor cannot make decisions on her own without the full consent of the council,” asserted Deputy Mayor Nanyangwe.

While acknowledging the PF’s intention to contribute to the cleanliness of the city and the fight against cholera, Ms. Nanyangwe emphasized that the correct procedure had not been followed. She further emphasized that responding to individuals who are not the legitimate office bearers of the PF could lead to legal implications, particularly in light of recent changes in the leadership registered at the registrar of societies.

“There are legal implications in this whole issue, as we all know the new office bearers registered at the registrar of societies. Should they assemble and proceed with the cleaning, it will be an unlawful assembly,” warned Ms. Nanyangwe.

The Deputy Mayor urged Mayor Chitangala to reconsider her consent and adhere to proper channels of communication and decision-making. She also called on the PF to respect the rule of law and democratic processes.

“We advise Her Worship to call for a special meeting of the council where she can represent this matter that has arisen and will need a council decision,” concluded Ms. Nanyangwe in a statement issued to the media.

As the city grapples with the challenge of containing cholera, this public disagreement among key municipal figures adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing efforts to address the public health crisis.