Chitambala Mwewa, widely recognized as Simon Mwewa Lane, has been sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment following his conviction on charges of malicious damage to property. The verdict was delivered by Lusaka Magistrate Fine Mayambu, who found Mr. Chitambala guilty based on compelling evidence presented during the trial.

The charges against Chitambala stemmed from an incident on June 01, 2023, in Lusaka, where he willfully and unlawfully damaged two motor vehicle tires belonging to Benjamin Talamuka. The tires were part of a minibus parked at Simosons’ Building, property of the accused’s family, opposite City Market.

Defending himself in court, Mr. Chitambala initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, after four witnesses testified in the matter, the magistrate established a prima facie case against him. Magistrate Mayambu expressed disappointment in Chitambala’s actions, highlighting the irresponsibility of damaging the tires without due consideration for the safety of the passengers aboard the minibus.

In delivering the ruling, Magistrate Mayambu emphasized that such behavior cannot be accepted by any society, stressing the need to send a warning to deter potential offenders from committing similar offenses. Despite Mr. Chitambala’s plea for leniency, citing being a first offender and a family man, the court considered the seriousness of the offense committed.

“Mr. Chitambala, the offense which you have committed carries a maximum of two years imprisonment, but taking note of your mitigation, I will give you a sentence of six months imprisonment effective today. You have the right to appeal to the high court if you are not happy with the judgment,” Magistrate Mayambu ruled.