An unknown individuals have shot a 52 years old man of Siangwinda village in Sinazongwe District, for unknown reasons.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka said that the incident occurred around 19:20 hours yesterday.

This was after the deceased, Safari Munkonka, left his home village to see his second wife in the neighbouring Sinazeze District.

“ The deceased was shot on the way by unknown people and was rushed to Sinazongwe rural health centre where he was pronounced dead ( on arrival ), “Mr. Daka said.

Upon receiving reports of the incident , police officers who rushed to the health facility to physically inspect the body which had multiple bullet wounds.

The body has since been deposited in Maamba General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while a docket has been opened for investigations into the matter.

Sinazongwe District Commissioner Nchimunya Siakole has expressed sadness on the shooting of the deceased.

Mr. Siakole has therefore advised the security wings to intensify security in his district to ensure that such incidences are stopped fore with.

He further advised the community to always dialogue instead of resorting to shooting each other.