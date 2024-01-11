President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the government and opposition political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for maintaining peace and stability during the just ended general elections.

Mr Hichilema praised the opposition for restraining their voters from going into the streets to cause violence during the just ended general elections.

Mr Hichilema, who is also Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, commended the opposition parties in DRC for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

The President observed that Zambia and DRC shares the longest border and that peace and stability in the two countries is of paramount importance for the two countries to foster economic development.

He said this when he received a brief report from the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) head, Enock Kavindele on the status of the just ended general elections in DRC at State House today.

Mr Hichilema, further praised the opposition in DRC for seeking recourse from the courts during and after the elections, describing the move as progressive in upholding peace and stability.

The President has since thanked the SADC electoral observation mission team headed by former President Enock Kavindele for accepting to undertake the mission to DRC.

Mr Hichilema also urged Mr Kavindele and his SADC electoral observation mission team to expedite the compilation of the formal report so that he can also report to SADC summit, and that the deadline for submission of the formal report is January 22, 2024.

“It is gratifying to hear that peace and stability prevails and continues to prevail in the DRC after the general elections, let me take this opportunity to thank you former President Kavindele for accepting to undertake a mission to DRC,” he said.

And SADC electoral observation mission head, Enock Kavindele disclosed that the team worked hard despite the vastness of the country and the large number of candidates who participated in the election.

Mr Kavindele said the country had 26 Presidential candidates but the electoral observation mission only deployed its staff to 14 provinces.

He explained that the election had 900 hundred political parties and 44 million registered voters and that his team got the true and authentic report about the just ended general elections in the DRC.

Mr Kavindele assured the President that the SADC electoral observation mission will present the formal report before January 22, 2024 to President Hichilema for onward presentation to SADC summit by the President.

President Hakainde Hichilema in his capacity as Chair on the SADC Organ on Politics and defence and security cooperation appointed former President Enock Kavindele as Head of SEOM in DRC.

The mission’s objective is to observe and assess the elections in accordance with the revised SADC Principles and guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Mine workers Union of Zambia has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for granting them a platform to meet him to discuss matters pertaining to Mopani and KCM take over by Vedanta and International Resources Holdings.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia President, Joseph Chewe said the President has assured them that the take over of the two giant mines KCM and Mopani will increase production and create jobs for the people.

Mr Chewe was speaking to the media shortly after meeting the President at State House today and emphasised that the take over will significantly improve the welfare of union members.