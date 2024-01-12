Mungwi District Commissioner Muma Musonda says government’s free education policy has brought with it an emergency to rehabilitate schools most of which were left in deplorable state.

Mr. Musonga says while it is encouraging to witness that pupils who had stopped learning because of the fees during the previous regime, poor education facilities in the learning facilities remains a concern.

ZANIS reports that the District Commissioner said this during a handover of a one by two class room block at Nsofu Primary School in Mungwi District today.

The project was rehabilitated using the 2022 and 2023 Constituency Development Fund at a cost of over K133,000.

The District Commissioner Muma Musonda who also handed over 40 desks to the school, further described CDF as a game changer that is transforming communities through infrastructure development.

“CDF is a game changer, this is not the first and last project the local authority working with other stakeholders are doing, will continue to deliver development to the people who need it most, “ he said.

Thanking the Chimanga community for their support towards the project, Mr Musonda further called for unity for development to continue in the district.

And Mungwi Council Chairperson Grace Chomba commended government for spearheading development in Mungwi through CDF.

Ms. Chomba also urged Chimanga residents to take advantage of the CDF empowerment funds to develop the country so that Mungwi is not left behind.

The Constituency has so far commissioned six projects that were implemented under CDF.

And Parents Teachers Committee Chairperson, Eustus Mpanga of Chimanga has thanked government for the good gesture by rehabilitating the classroom block.

Mr. Mpanga has however asked the government to bring more development to the area through constructing another one by three classroom block at the school.

Earlier, school head teacher, Geoffrey Mulenga described the old structure at the school as a death trap as pupils where often sent away whenever there were heavy winds threatening the collapse of the structure.