In an address to the nation, President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the importance of rural development as a cornerstone of Zambia’s growth. The President spoke passionately about the government’s commitment to creating a more equitable distribution of opportunities across the nation.
President Hichilema reminded citizens of the significant policy milestones achieved in May 2023 with the launch of the National Decentralisation Policy and the Zambia Devolution Support programme. These initiatives facilitate the seamless transfer of functions from the Central Government to Local Authorities throughout the country, signifying a crucial moment in the nation’s history.
The President highlighted the increased budgetary allocation towards the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as evidence of the government’s dedication to fostering development in every region. He envisions a Zambia where opportunities are not confined to urban centers but are accessible across the diverse landscapes of the entire nation.
Acknowledging the historical trend of migration from rural to urban areas, President Hichilema urged caution in such decisions. While recognizing migration as a natural aspect of human life driven by economic, social, and educational factors, he emphasized the need for well-defined purposes to prevent unintended destitution.
The President assured citizens that the government is actively creating an enabling environment in rural areas, with a particular focus on agriculture as a key component of the rural development strategy. Encouraging citizens to explore the vast potential within their rural landscapes, he emphasized the importance of investing in agriculture for sustainable and empowering livelihoods.
Affordable housing was also addressed as a critical aspect of rural development, with President Hichilema noting the government’s commitment to making decent housing more accessible in rural communities. The goal is not just to provide shelter but to contribute to the creation of vibrant, self-sustaining villages.
In tandem with rural development efforts, the Rural Electrification Authority has been empowered to connect more communities to the national power supply grid, enhancing the quality of life and unlocking new economic possibilities in rural areas.
President Hichilema called upon citizens to play a pivotal role in the success of these initiatives, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure that the benefits of rural development programs are fully realized. He implored citizens to explore and harness the opportunities available in rural communities before considering relocation to urban centers.
This one is a failed project. Kwacha k26, mealie meal k320, fuel k26, fertilizer k1250. Not mentioning the mines he has failed to manage because his funders are in the mines. Cholera is claiming 20 lives a day under his watch when the best he can do is go take selfies. The much talked about CDF can only be seen by UPND praise singers.
Where I come from the rural area is well organized.
In Lusaka alone, the blueprint for the integrated development has been abandoned. The bulk water supply system is supposed to go into phase 2 to deal with the tertiary network. On the Copperbelt, you can notice 24″ pipes for the primary water supply network lying idly at various points because the project was cancelled immediately after the swearing-in ceremony. Individuals have now been left sink holes everywhere uncontrolled for water and soak aways for sewer thereby posing a great risk for contamination. And this man continues to make vague uncoordinated speeches. What does he know about development? Apa peve tinazogonga
When he unveiled his roads master plan we told him that he was wasting our time because there’s no one who can undertake such projects on PPP. There’s no one who can do the Batoka-Maamba or Monze-Kazungula via Hamusonde or Luwingu-Mporokoso roads on PPP due to low traffic. He needs to pull up his socks otherwise he’s going to get into campaigns for reelection without anything to point to.
It’s his job, but here he is advocating! Inexperienced bashi promise kikiki
Give him chance. Sustainable development dividends take time to show up. You are used to roads done by PF which developed potholes within 2 years as was the case with some. Development takes time. Key is to plan the seed now and help. The CDF is a strategic investment which many years from now will bear fruits. You travel to some countries and find well built infrastructure in rural areas, this is the thinking.
Is it possible for this president to be sued for fraudulently geeting votes from Zambians by lying to them. He gave false promises that he has not been able to deliver. On top ogf that he is not willing to engage them in solving problems
It is not everything that must be done through PPP. People’s money in taxes should be seen to unlock the desire for citizens to go rural by the government. Traffic proportionately increases when the roads are passable. Zambians have crowded CB, Lusaka and along the Zambia Railways line because that is the only area where social amenities are clustered. The L8000 road project should be revisited the same way L200 was done. People should willing go build homes in the rural setup on their own without the president giving marching orders to citizens.
People should BE willing to build….