In a humanitarian gesture, President Hakainde Hichilema has granted approval for the evacuation of opposition Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili for specialized medical treatment abroad. The decision comes after Health Minister Sylvia Masebo conveyed that Mr. Kambwili is unwell, prompting the President to instruct the Ministry of Health to facilitate his evacuation.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo revealed in an interview with journalists in Lusaka that the Ministry of Health is actively collaborating with Chishimba Kambwili’s family to initiate the evacuation process. However, she refrained from providing specific details regarding the destination for Mr. Kambwili’s medical treatment abroad.

“President Hichilema has instructed the Ministry of Health to evacuate Mr. Kambwili after being briefed about his health condition,” stated Minister Masebo during the interview.

Opposition Patriotic Front leader Miles Sampa expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for approving Chishimba Kambwili’s evacuation for specialized medical treatment abroad. In a statement issued, Sampa acknowledged that the PF chairman, Davies Chama, had formally applied to the Ministry of Health for Kambwili’s evacuation due to his serious health condition.

“Yesterday we were informed by the Health Minister Hon Sylvia Masebo that the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has approved for Kambwili to be taken to India or South Africa and receive the necessary specialized medical attention that thus far has not been possible to achieve locally,” Sampa said in the statement.

Miles Sampa further mentioned that he had personally visited Chishimba Kambwili and informed him of the development. The approval for evacuation underscores the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of individuals, irrespective of their political affiliations, in the pursuit of a compassionate and inclusive society.