In a humanitarian gesture, President Hakainde Hichilema has granted approval for the evacuation of opposition Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili for specialized medical treatment abroad. The decision comes after Health Minister Sylvia Masebo conveyed that Mr. Kambwili is unwell, prompting the President to instruct the Ministry of Health to facilitate his evacuation.
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo revealed in an interview with journalists in Lusaka that the Ministry of Health is actively collaborating with Chishimba Kambwili’s family to initiate the evacuation process. However, she refrained from providing specific details regarding the destination for Mr. Kambwili’s medical treatment abroad.
“President Hichilema has instructed the Ministry of Health to evacuate Mr. Kambwili after being briefed about his health condition,” stated Minister Masebo during the interview.
Opposition Patriotic Front leader Miles Sampa expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for approving Chishimba Kambwili’s evacuation for specialized medical treatment abroad. In a statement issued, Sampa acknowledged that the PF chairman, Davies Chama, had formally applied to the Ministry of Health for Kambwili’s evacuation due to his serious health condition.
“Yesterday we were informed by the Health Minister Hon Sylvia Masebo that the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has approved for Kambwili to be taken to India or South Africa and receive the necessary specialized medical attention that thus far has not been possible to achieve locally,” Sampa said in the statement.
Miles Sampa further mentioned that he had personally visited Chishimba Kambwili and informed him of the development. The approval for evacuation underscores the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of individuals, irrespective of their political affiliations, in the pursuit of a compassionate and inclusive society.
If HH wants to leave a good legacy as a good President, he should keep away from such cheap political stunts. Why should he be the final authority to decide who goes abroad for treatment? If doctors have recommended that CK or whoever should get to an institution abroad for further management, how does the President come in? Such gimmicks died with LPM and MCS. We need to move forward as a nation and HH has an opportunity to make such positive precedents
This is purely politics at play here as the are numerous hospitals in lusaka that could handle his condition, even heart operations are conducted here in recent times
I am sure he is going to be told to lose weight which is a major contributer to high BP
So to evacuate is not necessary
Very sad. I have been trying to raise money to evacuate myself for a long time but zero. Tried government, zero. Tried Maina Soko zero. But here’s guy who can afford to evacuate himself being assisted by GRZ.
KK got his treatment at UTH and lived to almost one hundred years.
Let us graduate from this disgraceful act of evacuations of politicians who failed to provide us the necessary medical facilities while they were in power. Why do we owe them this kind of favour? I have a brother who is equally ill. Why should some lives be more important than others? It must be all or none.
Aini. Kambwili has got enough money to book a seat on a space craft so why should government waste money on him.
After a session of ifisushi ati his BP has shot up and conveniently at court answering more charges for his foul mouth. This medical bill president HH7 should foot from personal resources and not using tax payers money!!