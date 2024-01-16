Much to the delight of his fans Chitambala Mwewa popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane was released from Mwembeshi prison on bail yesterday.

“Mr Chitambala Mwewa as a vlogger has positively impacted the Zambian communities and therefore us citizens who have been inspired by him,we demand that he should be released on bail or simply asked to pay the fine plus the losses incurred by the owner of the bus Kwamana ! Surely Who treats the first offender like that? ” said a fan named Aaron Shimakanga

Chitambala Mwewa was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment following his conviction on charges of malicious damage to property.

The charges against Chitambala stemmed from an incident on June 01, 2023, in Lusaka, where he willfully and unlawfully damaged two motor vehicle tires belonging to Benjamin Talamuka. The tires were part of a minibus parked at Simosons’ Building, property of the accused’s family, opposite City Market.

In delivering the ruling, Magistrate Mayambu emphasized that such behavior cannot be accepted by any society, stressing the need to send a warning to deter potential offenders from committing similar offenses. Despite Mr. Chitambala’s plea for leniency, citing being a first offender and a family man, the court considered the seriousness of the offense committed.

“Mr. Chitambala, the offense which you have committed carries a maximum of two years imprisonment, but taking note of your mitigation, I will give you a sentence of six months imprisonment effective today. You have the right to appeal to the high court if you are not happy with the judgment,” Magistrate Mayambu ruled.