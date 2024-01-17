Ndola football administrator Richard Kalasa is confident Zambia will excel at the ongoing Africa Cup in Ivory Coast.

Chipolopolo will start the Africa Cup campaign this Wednesday with a Group F match against DR Congo in San Pedro.

Kalasa, the former Forest Rangers Chairman, said Chipolopolo have a team that can compete favourably at the AFCON.

He said coach Avram Grant has inculcated a winning mentality in the squad.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports in Ndola, Kalasa appealed to soccer fans to support Chipolopolo as they compete at the AFCON.

“At the moment we seem to have a team. Our boys like Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Lameck Banda will boost the team and we are hoping the team will do its best at the Africa Cup,” Kalasa said.

“If you look at the recent games we played, there is much improvement. I want to thank FAZ for hiring coach Avram Grant, he has brought something positive to the National Team. The team is well coordinated and playing well,” he continued.

Kalasa concluded:”As Zambians we must be up and support the National Team.”

Zambia will also face Tanzania and Morocco in Group F.