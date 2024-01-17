South African comedian Trevor Noah has achieved a historic milestone by winning an Emmy award in the outstanding talk series category for his renowned show, The Daily Show. Noah’s triumph marks a significant moment as he becomes the first African and first black person to secure an Emmy in the outstanding talk series category since its inception in 2015.

Expressing his joy and gratitude, Noah remarked, “It’s amazing that I get to be a part of this journey. It feels like being part of a winning football team,” following his victory on Monday night.

This victory comes after Noah’s sixth nomination in the category; his previous five nominations did not yield a win. The groundbreaking achievement coincided with his final season as the host of The Daily Show, a role he held for seven years. In September 2022, Noah surprised his fans by announcing his departure from the show, leaving an ongoing search for his replacement.

Noah, who received another Emmy in 2017 for an Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, continues to leave an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. The Emmy awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious honors in the US television industry, and Noah’s win further solidifies his influence and impact on the global stage.

As fans and industry insiders celebrate this historic moment, Trevor Noah’s legacy as a trailblazing comedian and television host continues to evolve, setting new benchmarks for diversity and representation in the world of entertainment.