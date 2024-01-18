In the opening round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Zambia and DR Congo played to an entertaining 1-1 draw in Group F. Zambia took an early lead when Kings Kangwa capitalized on a defensive mix-up, scoring in the 23rd minute. However, DR Congo quickly responded, with Brentford forward Yoane Wissa netting an equalizer just four minutes later.

The Leopards thought they had a chance to take the lead in the second half when a penalty was awarded for handball. Still, the decision was correctly overturned after a video review showed the ball had hit the thigh of the defending player, Tandi Mwape.

Despite both teams pressing for a winner, the match ended in a draw, setting the stage for the next group fixtures. Zambia will face Tanzania on Sunday, while DR Congo takes on Morocco.

Morocco Proves Credentials with Convincing Win

In another Group F clash, Morocco, considered pre-tournament favorites, displayed their prowess with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tanzania. The match saw Morocco dominating from the start, securing a solid win and underlining their potential to go far in the tournament.

As Group F action continues, all eyes are now on the upcoming fixtures, with Morocco facing DR Congo and Zambia meeting Tanzania in the next round of games. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated encounter between Ivory Coast and Nigeria awaits in Group A, while Egypt and Ghana seek their first win in Group B.