President Hakainde Hichilema has called for heightened commitment, dedication, and attachment to the people to ensure effective public service delivery. Speaking at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre during the first Senior Management quarterly meeting, the President emphasized the need for accountability and warned of consequences for public officers failing to deliver.

President Hichilema highlighted the government’s focus on assessing progress in public service delivery over the past two years and four months. He emphasized resolving debt, amending laws, and implementing the Constituency Development Fund as key components for economic growth, job creation, and social support. The President urged Senior Management to meet regularly and reinforce efforts to improve government services for the people.

Addressing the issue of the public procurement system, President Hichilema expressed concerns about its inefficiency and called for a reduction in procurement costs. He stressed the importance of shifting away from using a significant portion of revenue on personal emoluments, urging a realignment of the public envelope when growing the economy to avoid excessive consumption expenditure.

President Hichilema questioned the underutilization of government-released resources meant to improve the economy and advocated for a paradigm shift within the administration. He highlighted concerns about the Electronic Government System (EGP) and called for a shared vision to address technological challenges effectively.

Additionally, the President urged the creation of standard models for public infrastructure to cut down on procurement costs. Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa echoed the need for a professional public service free from tribalism, politics, and corruption. While acknowledging achievements, Kangwa emphasized the ongoing need for improvement in the delivery of public services.