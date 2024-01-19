President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the government’s intention to introduce legislation aimed at prohibiting the sale of mining licenses to foreigners. The President emphasized that the primary objective is to empower Zambian citizens by providing them with the opportunity to own mining operations.

Addressing the Senior Management Quarterly Meeting in the Public Service held in Lusaka, President Hichilema also revealed plans to enact another law later this year to address the sluggish public procurement process and curb corruption related to tenders. He highlighted that the Electronic Government Procurement System (EGPS) would undergo a review to ensure broader accessibility for citizens seeking contracts.

President Hichilema expressed concerns about certain conditions within the e-GP system, limiting contract access to entities with previous government business, disadvantaging new business entrants. The proposed review aims to create a more inclusive environment, allowing a larger segment of the population to participate in government contracts.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa highlighted numerous successes in the public service since 2021. He cited the full implementation of the decentralization policy, an increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and the introduction of the public service agriculture loan facility as notable achievements. Kangwa emphasized the transformation of decentralization from a dream into a reality, marking a significant milestone for the country.