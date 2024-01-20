The Official Funeral Service for the late Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 21st, 2024, according to an announcement by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa. The service, initially planned for Saturday, will now take place at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, old Wing, deviating from the earlier venue at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

Mr. Kangwa, in a statement to ZNBC News, informed the public that the Official Funeral Church Service will commence at 10:00hrs on Sunday, followed by the burial at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka at 13:00hrs.

In recognition of Lt. Gen. Shikapwasha’s contributions, President Hakainde Hichilema has granted him an official funeral and declared January 21st, 2024, as a day of national mourning. The observance of the Day of National Mourning will span from 06:00 to 18:00 hours, during which flags across the nation are to be flown at half-mast. Additionally, entertainment programs are expected to be either canceled or postponed as a mark of respect.

Lt. Gen. Ronnie Shikapwasha, 76, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Maina Soko Medical Centre. Throughout his career, he served in various Cabinet portfolios and represented Keembe as a Member of Parliament during the MMD administration. The rescheduled events seek to honor and pay tribute to his significant contributions to Zambia.