President Hichilema has returned to Lusaka from Kinshasa after attending the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo who was inaugurated for his second term as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The leader of the DRC’s Constitutional Court officially declared President Tshisekedi duly elected, solidifying his victory in the December 20, 2023, poll with an impressive 73.47 percent of the vote. The inauguration, held Saturday afternoon at the 80,000-seater Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, attracted a capacity crowd, and the atmosphere at the Martyrs stadium was one of celebration and unity.
Other distinguished guests who attended the ceremony were President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President William Ruto of Kenya,President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Denis Sasoungweso of Congo, and President João Lourenço of Angola. The presence of these heads of state underscored the regional and international significance of President Tshisekedi’s re-election.
President Hichilema wished the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo continued unity, peace, prosperity, and solidarity under the leadership of President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.
