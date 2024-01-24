National athletics team coach Douglas Kalembo has hailed the Zambia Athletics (ZA) All-Comers Meet held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola at the weekend.

The major highlight at the event saw Commonwealth champion Muzala Samukonga qualify for the delayed African Games to be hosted by Ghana later this year.

Samukonga won with a time of 46.29 seconds, beating the African Games qualifying time of 46.64 seconds.

“This was just his first race and he is just returning from an injury but I am sure the times will keep dropping,” Kalembo said about Samukonga.

“I am surprised that we had as many as five athletes qualifying from just the first race of the year. We have three other events for the athletes to use for others to qualify and they have to keep training,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 400m race, Green Buffaloes Quincy Malekani was the winner, beating her main rivals Rhoda Njobvu and Niddy Mingilishi.

Malekani timed 52.17 seconds, while Njobvu, in second place, timed 52.88 seconds and Mingilish took third place after timing 54.56 seconds.

100 meters hurdles, long jump and Shot put were some of the track and field events at the competition held on Saturday and Sunday.