Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has expressed deep concern over the ongoing cholera outbreak, emphasizing its potential to adversely impact livelihoods and various sectors of life if not effectively controlled.

Ms. Masebo highlighted that the cholera outbreak has brought to light numerous medical challenges, particularly those linked to substance abuse. Health experts have identified a rising trend among young people engaging in alcohol and drug abuse, leading to increased vulnerability to various medical complications.

In a statement delivered in Lusaka, Ms. Masebo disclosed that, within the last 24 hours, six individuals lost their lives due to cholera, including four adults and two children. Lusaka province, being the most affected, recorded 350 cases in the past 24 hours, although this figure represents a slight decrease compared to the previous two weeks.

Providing an update on the situation, Ms. Masebo informed the public that 460 patients were discharged within the same period, while 803 patients remain under admission.

Recognizing the collaborative efforts needed to combat the outbreak, several entities have stepped forward to offer support. Stanbic Bank made a generous donation of assorted items, including gloves, blankets, diapers, gum boots, and chlorine, with an estimated value of 300 thousand kwacha.

Additionally, 20 mothers from Lusaka West and University Seventh Day Adventist, represented by Doreen Ng’andu, contributed essential items such as food, sanitary towels, baby blankets, and clothes. Radisson Blu Hotel also joined the efforts, donating baby clothes, bed sheets, and mattresses.

The Chevening Alumni Association Zambia showed solidarity by contributing drinking water, clothes, washing powder, diapers, and hand sanitizers. The combined efforts of these organizations aim to alleviate the challenges posed by the cholera outbreak and provide much-needed support to affected communities.

As the nation grapples with the ongoing health crisis, the collaborative response from both public and private entities shows the importance of unity and collective action in mitigating the impact of the cholera outbreak on Zambian communities.