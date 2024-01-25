In a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding, President Hakainde Hichilema and President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi met in Kasane for a productive working day. The two leaders engaged in extensive discussions, fostering an agreement on multiple fronts of economic cooperation.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the establishment of the Kazungula Bridge Authority (KBA), aimed at ensuring the efficient and responsible management of the vital infrastructure. The Kazungula Bridge plays a crucial role in facilitating the swift movement of citizens and goods between the two neighboring nations.

President Hichilema and President Masisi expressed a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties across various sectors. The leaders identified agriculture, livestock, health, mines, defense and security, tourism, and value chains within these sectors as focal points for deepening collaboration.

In a bid to translate these aspirations into tangible actions, the presidents tasked their respective ministers and technocrats to develop specific deliverables within the next two months. These proposed initiatives will be subject to signing in Livingstone within the designated timeframe, emphasizing a commitment to prompt implementation.

President Hichilema, in his address, underscored a departure from past practices where agreements were signed but not effectively implemented. He emphasized the need for tangible results that directly address the priorities of the citizens of both nations.

The ministers and technocrats from Zambia and Botswana are expected to work diligently to meet the designated deadlines, reflecting the urgency and importance of delivering on the people’s priorities. The joint effort between the two sister countries signals a new era of cooperation, where collaboration is not only encouraged but is also expected to yield concrete and impactful outcomes.