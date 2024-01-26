In a concerted effort to address the escalating Cholera crisis in Lusaka, Health Minister Hon. Sylvia Masebo and Local Government and Rural Development Minister Hon. Garry Nkombo jointly launched community sensitization and cleanup campaigns at Matero Level One Hospital. The ministers led a multi-sectoral team, including the Lusaka City Mayor and Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, on a cleanup trail through Matero Level One Hospital, Chingwele Primary School, Lilanda Market, and the George compound community.

The decision to focus on these areas stems from the alarming statistic that approximately 90 percent of Cholera deaths recorded so far have originated from hotspot communities in Lusaka. The cleanup initiatives aim to improve sanitation and hygiene in these high-risk zones, ultimately curbing the spread of the waterborne disease.



Health Minister Sylvia Masebo highlighted the urgency of the situation during the daily Cholera update in Lusaka. She confirmed that 16 deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours alone, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing crisis. Minister Masebo expressed concern over the delay by community members to report Cholera-related symptoms, emphasizing that this delay has contributed to the increased number of deaths.

The cleanup campaigns not only serve as a direct response to the immediate threat of Cholera but also align with broader efforts to enhance community awareness and engagement. By involving key stakeholders and leaders in the cleanup initiatives, the government aims to foster a sense of collective responsibility in the fight against Cholera.



The ministers and their team engaged in hands-on activities, cleaning and sensitizing the identified hotspots. Their presence on the ground emphasizes the government’s commitment to tackling the root causes of the Cholera outbreak and fostering a collaborative approach to public health.

As the cleanup campaigns progress, community members are urged to actively participate, report symptoms promptly, and adopt hygienic practices to break the chain of transmission. The success of these initiatives relies on the active involvement of the community, local authorities, and various sectors working in unison to combat the Cholera crisis in Lusaka.