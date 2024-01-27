Barrick Lumwana Mine has reaffirmed its commitment to a zero alcohol tolerance policy on the mine site, leading to the dismissal of twenty employees found in violation of this policy throughout the year 2023.

According to Kasonde Musonda, the Mine Human Resource Manager, these dismissals occurred between January and December of the previous year. Musonda emphasized the mine’s unwavering stance on maintaining a work environment free from the influence of alcohol, with any employee testing positive for alcohol being subject to immediate termination.

Providing additional details, Lumwana Mine’s Occupational Health and Safety Manager, Samuel Chileshe, disclosed that out of the twenty dismissed individuals, five were direct employees of Barrick Lumwana Mine, while the remaining fifteen were employees of contracted companies working at the mine.

Chileshe acknowledged that enforcing the zero alcohol policy posed challenges, particularly among employees of mine contractors. He highlighted the need for heightened compliance awareness and efforts to ensure that all individuals working on the mine site adhere to the established safety protocols and regulations.

In response to these developments, Lumwana Sustainability Manager Christopher Mukala emphasized the mine’s ongoing commitment to safety through the “Journey to Zero” program. This initiative aims to create a workplace environment with zero accidents and incidents, aligning with the mine’s dedication to prioritizing the well-being and safety of its workforce.