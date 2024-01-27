Saturday, January 27, 2024
ZNS Commander Denies GMO Allegations, Challenges Accusers to Laboratory Tests

By Chief Editor
A truck being loaded with Eagles mealie meal at Mussi Milling plant in Chingola.

Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lt. Gen Maliti Solochi has categorically refuted allegations claiming that ZNS-produced mealie meal contains Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs). Lt. Gen Solochi has called for truthfulness from political figures making such accusations and asserted that the ZNS Eagles’ mealie meal is entirely free from GMO content.

Addressing the media during an inspection of the ZNS Chipepo Fish Project in Chief Chipepo’s Chiefdom, located in Gwembe district, Lt. Gen Solochi challenged anyone propagating the GMO claims to undergo laboratory tests. He emphasized that ZNS is prepared to sponsor the testing process if those making the allegations are unable to fund it themselves.

“The allegations are not true because the ZNS eagles’ mealie meal is not in any way produced with any GMO content,” stated Lt. Gen Solochi, urging those with doubts to seek scientific validation through laboratory tests.

The ZNS commander expressed his commitment to transparency and invited scrutiny to validate the integrity of ZNS-produced mealie meal. He underscored the importance of public trust in the efforts of Zambia National Service and assured that ZNS remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the nation.

Lt. Gen. Solochi emphasized that ZNS is apolitical and dedicated to serving all Zambians regardless of their political affiliations. He affirmed that the primary objective of ZNS is to contribute to the well-being of the nation and its people.

