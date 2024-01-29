In a bid to foster grassroots development and reduce reliance on government interventions, The Hunger Project Zambia (HPZ) is calling on Zambians to actively engage in community-led development initiatives. Recognizing the limitations of government resources to address all development needs, HPZ National Programmes Director, Samuel Mutambo, emphasized the importance of citizens’ involvement in shaping the future of their communities.

Mutambo noted that the government, while playing a crucial role, cannot singularly deliver all-encompassing development across the country. To address this gap, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Zambia, led by the Hunger Project Zambia, is aligning with the global movement advocating for community-led development programs.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Mr. Mutambo explained that the coordinated effort aims to empower communities to identify and leverage local resources for their own development. The organization intends to facilitate the creation of sustainable development programs that directly benefit the communities involved.

Highlighting the significance of community-led development, Mutambo stressed its pivotal role in Zambia’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals and the vision to become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030. By encouraging active citizen participation, the movement seeks to enhance the capacity of communities in the development process, contributing to a transformative shift in the country’s development landscape.

As Zambians are urged to take ownership of their development, the initiative marks a step towards fostering self-reliance and resilience in communities, ultimately contributing to the nation’s overall progress.