FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Zambia must build on its performance at the Africa Cup and look forward to future competitions.

In his weekly column, Kamanga accepted that the nation is disappointed with Chipolopolo’s first-round elimination from the Africa Cup.

He said there are many positives to build on from the Africa Cup experience.

“We came to this tournament on the back of having missed out on three editions and had to summon everything we had to be at par with the big guns on the continent. Most of our players were making their debut appearance at the AFCON and needed the exposure on the big stage going forward,” Kamanga wrote.

Zambia exited the AFCON with two draws and loss in Group F.

“We will not delve into the technical review of the tournament just yet as the technical bench will duly present a report that will be reviewed. Overall, there are a lot of positives to build on from the tournament that will see us return better at the next edition. Special thanks to hordes of Zambians that rallied behind the team during our matches,” he stated.